state Auditor

Photo illustration via Canva with screen shot of Sand courtesy of Iowa PBS

The bill would limit the Iowa auditor of state’s office from accessing certain records without permission from the agency being audited.

Staff with the auditor’s office told a panel of lawmakers Wednesday that proposed privacy protections passed by the Senate would keep the office from effectively stopping and preventing misuse of taxpayer funding.

