AUDUBON – Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are thinking about the next major holiday: Christmas, and Audubon is no exception.
If you are out shopping today- don’t forget about Small Business Saturday tomorrow — and while you’re shopping at participating Chamber businesses — be sure to ask where you can sign up for drawings for Chamber Cash. You can give me them as Christmas gifts or keep them yourself to spend at the same businesses.
Then on Dec. 4, come to the Agri-Hall for a number of holiday activities. Check out all the different trees in the Festival of Trees, and visit with Santa between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Audubon Chamber Director Molly Armentrout said the Chamber is working with the group “The Firehouse Flames,” the women of the Audubon Fire and Rescue, who will be providing kids activities.
“They are going to have a box maze, letters to Santa, and an ornament craft,” Armentrout said.
There will also be a hot chocolate bar open for business that day, and homemade cinnamon rolls available for purchase.
Sarah Hansen with Lazy Elf’s Easel will be offering an adult painting class at 2 p.m., and Armentrout said she will also have a kids activity.
“(Hansen) is also going to have an ornament class for kids,” she said.
There will also be a Audubon Tour of Lights contest, and maps for it can be picked up at the Agri-Hall that day. Voting can be done until Dec. 6, and Armentrout said, “you can vote with the map or on (the chamber) Facebook page.”
Businesses are looking forward to a busy holiday after last year’s Covid related closure and with ongoing supply chain problems.
But Dave Witt, owner of Audubon Ace Hardware, doesn’t think he will have many supply issues, and said business has been fairly steady all year.
“It seems like we’re doing okay on most things,” he said. “(And as far as business) usually we have our summer increase- everybody’s working outside (doing projects) and then about August, September when people go back to school, it slows down. But we haven’t noticed the slow down, so it’s stayed pretty consistent for us.”
Tim Jensen, who is part of the family owned business Audubon Furniture Mart, said they don’t have as much inventory as they have had in the past, but that hasn’t kept people from shopping there.
“I’m short a little bit,” he said. “I’ve gotten some stuff, but I’m short of what I usually get. (But) I’ve seen a lot (of people coming in) up to now. It’s been busy. It’s been really busy up to now.”
Jensen is optimistic about the sales during the holiday season.
“I think it will be alright,” he said. “I think it will be good selling wise.”