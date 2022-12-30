With our continual agreement with Elderbridge Congregate Meal Program through the Good Neighbor Group in Exira, this program is set to move forward in new ways. With the hire of Katie Wheeler as the new site manager, with Pastor Glen and the Board meeting with the Exira Lions, it is hoped we can begin a larger program together. As of now, senior citizens and others are coming in as usual at 9:00 to socialize over coffee and treats, stay to play cards and then possibly partake in the meal. In visiting with Katie Wheeler, it is hoped we can expand to possibly put in a place to put puzzles together for senior citizens, to allow other games like scrabble, cribbage, and other ideas. This is on the ground floor of talking and moving forward with some of these ideas. We are looking for more volunteers to help come up with other activities for the elderly to do in the morning.

