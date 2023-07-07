Exira Tractor Show and Ride June 25

The Exira Tractor Show and Ride held their 18th ride, Sunday morning, on June 25. Sixty tractor drivers, ages 14 to 89, wound through the countryside northeast of Exira, with a destination of Waspy’s Truck Stop south of Audubon. A mid-ride break was made at Bowman Chapel Church for donuts and drinks, and to stretch the legs, before continuing on the second 14-mile leg of the ride to Waspy’s. The group was treated to a delicious meal served by Two Palms Grilling before gathering inside for a presentation by Brian Handlos, CEO, explaining the progress and operation of the facility. The group then headed south to return to Exira. Drivers came from as far away as Humboldt, Winterset, Osceola, St. Charles, Altoona, Council Bluffs, and Oakland, as well as area towns.
The Exira Tractor Show and Ride began in conjunction with Exira’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2007. The ride has continued each year on the last Sunday of June, stopping at various points of interest in Audubon and surrounding counties. This event is supported by the generous donations of local businesses to make the ride and the meal free to participants. The committee of Denny and Judi Nelson, Dwain and Carol Thompson, Gary and Carol Lea Rasmussen, and Rich Griffin has remained since the origin of the event and are always looking for new places to visit.