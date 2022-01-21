Aug. 9, 1955 – Jan. 10, 2022
A visitation with family and friends for William “Bill” J. Walker, 66, was held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Exira Event Center in Exira.
William “Bill” James Walker, the son of Marion “Spike” and Margery (Jayne) Walker, was born Aug. 9, 1955 in Atlantic, and died January 10, 2022, following a brief illness, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, at the age of 66, 5 months, and 1 day.
A farm boy from birth, Bill and his siblings spent much of their childhood helping Spike and Margery raise livestock and farm corn and beans on the Walker family farm. The family had cattle, hogs, horses, and many beloved house pets throughout the years. Bill and his brother Joe eventually took over operations on the farm and had many successful years and would remain on the farm his entire life.
Bill graduated from Iowa State University in 1977 and remained a die-hard Cyclone fan. From attending tailgates, throwing game day parties, to even listening to the game in the combine. When the Cyclones won, Bill always celebrated with a nice cigar. Some seasons resulted in less celebratory cigars than others, but Bill was a proud and loyal fan to the end. Apart from his beloved Cyclones, Bill was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals attending many games over the years.
Bill met the love of his life in Atlantic, at the home of a mutual friend. Rhonda was immediately interested in Bill because he was “so handsome and sexy.” They were united in marriage on Feb. 18, 1989 at the Chestnut Charm Bed and Breakfast in Atlantic. Bill and Rhonda remained madly in love throughout their 32 years of marriage. He was Rhonda’s lover, travel companion, and best friend until the day he died.
Bill and Rhonda always had a big garden. They spent many days canning tomatoes and salsa for the winter months. You had to be careful with Bill’s salsa, as you never knew how many peppers he put in. Despite his claims that his salsa wasn’t spicy, it could make a grown man cry.
Bill and Rhonda were blessed with three children: Clint James, Alec William, and Rachel Ellen Walker. Partial to being near water (only if his feet could touch), Bill and his family traveled to Florida and Okoboji for many vacations throughout the years, loving the warm weather and beaches. When they weren’t traveling, Bill loved to spend summer afternoons in his swimming pool. He taught all of his children, nieces, and nephews the proper way to enjoy the sun: with a thick layer of baby oil, a good pool lounge, an ice cold beer and some classic rock playing in the background from his huge collection.
Being an American farmer was Bill’s passion in life. Rhonda knew that she came second, but she was a proud farmwife and was always there to take care of him while he worked hard to feed the world. Bill was proud to pass his love of farming to his eldest son Clint and worked side-by-side with him, his brother Joe, and occasionally his nephew Joe Jr. on the Walker farm.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Marion “Spike” and Margery Walker, and his cousin Jayne Heinrich.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rhonda Walker; children, Clint James, Alec William and Rachel Ellen Walker; father-in-law Ronald King; mother-in-law Janet King; his siblings John Walker, Sarah (Eric) Gross, Joe (Denise) Walker; his brother-in-law Mike (Susie) King, and sister-in-law Karen King-Fitzgerald (Bill); nephews, Joey (Karly) Walker, Corey (Poev) King, Dylan (Shelby) Book; nieces, Emma (Alex) Bireline, Ann (Austin) Williams, Nora Walker, Rebecca (Simo) Starcevich, Christine Gross, Aryn Book; cousin; Molly (Andrew) Bjork; 4 great-nephews; 5 great-nieces; and many cherished friends.