AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Attorney Chris Swenson told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday he was reviewing the finance agreement that Motorola Solutions is offering to help pay for the upgrade to the county's radio system.
Attorney reviewing radio system finance agreement
