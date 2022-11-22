AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Attorney Chris Swenson told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday he was reviewing the finance agreement that Motorola Solutions is offering to help pay for the upgrade to the county's radio system.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos