AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors and courthouse staff toured courthouse office space during the meeting on Tuesday to discuss moving offices around since there was extra space available on the third floor after public health moved its offices to the hospital. No decisions were made, but board members felt there was good discussion between them and staff members on options for the space.
Chairman Doug Sorensen said after the tour there was discussion on where to put an information technology employee, a full time position county officials are considering adding, moving the assessor’s office upstairs and giving part of the current assessor’s office to the sheriff’s office.
The county’s contract with the current information technology provider is set to expire later this year, and county officials were considering a change. During the next meeting, the board will consider creating the position, start a candidate search and determine when the candidate would start work.