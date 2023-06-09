ELK HORN – Approximately $223,000 has been raised for the Elk Horn Pool House project, Elk Horn City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen said Friday. That leaves approximately $90,000 left to raise.
featured
Approximately $223,000 raised for Elk Horn Pool House project
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- An Appreciation for The Finer Details
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- AREA PREP REPORT: Audubon nine seeking end to losing streak; Exira-EHK girls continue early-season roll
- STATE CO-ED GOLF: Area teams compete at state co-ed golf meet
- Figure 8 Races Begin Tonight
- To Honor and Remember
- New boiler ordered for Audubon pool
- People are the Key
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- Audubon FFA Leaders Attend District Conference
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.