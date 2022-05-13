ISU Extension and Outreach Offers Retailers Social Media Program
Register now for a free event: “Unlocking the Secrets of Social Media for Retailers”, a new and engaging program from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The program will be held at the Audubon Rec Center, Community Room (703 Southside Dr, Audubon) on Tuesday, May 17 from 4-6 pm. Featuring a come-and-go format, interested participants are invited to stop by when it is convenient. The program piece will take approximately 30 minutes and will be repeated several times throughout the event.
Join us to learn about how to get started in social media and why it’s important for businesses to have a social media presence. We’ll share a brand new “Social Media Guide for Retailers”, enjoy refreshments together, and brainstorm some ways we can work together in our community in our social media practices.
“Unlocking the Secrets of Social Media for Retailers” comes to us from Community and Economic Development Extension and Outreach. The program provides tips for creating social media posts, building relationships, branding and marketing, and building your social media audience.
For more information, or to register, contact Program Coordinator, Ann Carter, at 712-563-4239 or acarter@iastate.edu.