Chassity and Joel Musfeldt of Audubon are the parents of a baby girl, born Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. She has been named Madison Eileen, weighed 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long.
