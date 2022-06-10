Jan. 16, 1943 – May 31, 2022
The Mass of Christian Burial for Howard Bernard Weitl, 79, were held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon, with Father Michael Weitl, Father Chris Fontanini, Father Paul Kelly, and Father Shinoj Jose as celebrants. The honorary casket bearers were Brad Klocke, Brian Klocke, Randy Bruch, Larry Kendle, Tony Schultes, Jim Borkowski, Dean Fett, Leonard Baumhover, and Steve Johnston. The casket bearers were Benjamin Harms, Andrew Harms, Jarrett Weitl, Philip Kreutzer, Robert Reyes, and Matthew Smith. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Howard Bernard Weitl, the son of Alfred and Ella (Riesberg) Weitl, was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Carroll, and died May 31, 2022, at his home in rural Audubon, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 79 years, 4 months, and 15 days.
Howard was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton, and grew up on his family farm east of Gray. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Templeton and later transferred to Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll, Class of 1961. After school, Howard helped operate the family farm where they grew row crops and raised livestock.
On April 4, 1964, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon McGowan, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sioux Rapids. They were blessed with four children: Sherri, John, Angie, and Michael. They continued to live on the family farm until 1977 when they built their new home where they currently reside. In 1982, Howard and Sharon received the Farm Family of the Year Award for Southwest Iowa. He farmed up until his death and just recently finished planting his beans.
Howard was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Audubon Lions Club. He served on several boards through the years, including the Audubon County Extension Board, St. Patrick’s Parish council, the Audubon County Hospital Foundation Board where he previously held the office of Treasurer and currently Vice President, and was currently serving as a Cameron Township Trustee. Howard was an avid bowler and pool player and was involved in many leagues throughout his years. He had a great love for God, his family, and farming. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren, whether it was taking them fishing, playing flashlight tag, or reading them stories. He also enjoyed playing cards (with four point pitch being a favorite), golfing, dancing, and fixing things. Howard never met a stranger and was an exceptional mentor to several young farmers and church members around the area. If anyone was to ask him how he was doing, he would always respond, “I’m blessed.” A favorite saying of his was, “Preach the gospel at all times. If necessary, use words.”
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Doris Hirman; brother, Alan Weitl; brother-in-law, Benji Havermann; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vince and Marge McGowan; and sister-in-law, Pat McGowan.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Weitl of Audubon; children: Dr. Sherri Weitl-Harms of Kearney, Neb., John (Angie) Weitl of Omaha, Neb., Angie (Lorne) Hupp of Platte City, Mo., Father Michael Weitl of Madonna House, England, and Ulla Siedenburg of Hamburg, Germany; grandchildren: Benjamin (Gabi Gudino) Harms, Shaylee (Philip) Kreutzer, Andrew (fiancé Ruth Waterfield) Harms, Halli (Matthew) Smith, Jarrett Weitl, Savannah Weitl, Allissa (Robert) Reyes, Brianne Hupp, Joslyn Hupp, Jalynn Hupp, Evangelynn Hupp, Michael Hupp, and Gabriel Hupp; great grandchildren: Elliot Kreutzer and Sophia Kreutzer; brothers and sisters: Noreen Havermann, Janice (Paul) Klaus, Gary (Mary) Weitl, Sharon (Ken) Wicker, Gene (Polly) Weitl, and Dave (Kris) Weitl; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bernie Hirman, Bob (Fran) McGowan, Karen (Monte) Leiting, Ron (Jing) McGowan, Rich McGowan, Bill (Barb DeWitt) McGowan, Jan (Richard) Nelson, Dr. Mike (Janet) McGowan, Larry (Wendy) McGowan, and Judy (Kelly) Netsch; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.