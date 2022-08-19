Melanie Larsen, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the 2022 Daisy Award this year at Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics.
Melanie began working at ACMH the same week news of a highly transmittible virus found its way to the United States. Several months before the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Audubon County, Melanie began orchestrating COVID-19 Infection Prevention policies and procedures in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These new procedures played an integral role in the health and wellbeing of Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics’ staff, patients, and visitors.
Melanie was nominated by Susan Greving, Marketing and Foundation Director. In her nomination Greving stated “Melanie has spent countless hours personally contacting residents of Audubon County to set up appointments to get their vaccine. Often times, Melanie would come in early and stay late in order to reach patients when it was convenient for them. These calls weren’t simply scheduling an appointment. Fear surrounding COVID-19 and new vaccines required open and honest dialogue. These discussions were very important in explaining information that so easily could be misinterpreted. Melanie’s actions show her belief that no time is wasted if it saves the life of even one person.”
“Melanie is a leader.” stated Greving. “She builds teams with her energy and enthusiasm. She builds trust with her compassion and time spent with each patient. She builds confidence with her honesty. Melanie is quick to give credit to others, but it is her dedication and concern for the safety of all Audubon County residents that has saved many lives.”
Joining Melanie to celebrate were her family, co-workers, and past recipients of the Daisy Award. During this celebration, Suzanne Cooner, CEO of ACMH awarded Melanie with a certificate, gift, and flowers. During the presentation, Cooner mentioned that Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics is fortunate to have Melanie as their 2022 DAISY nurse and appreciate her ongoing dedication and compassion to the patients we serve.
About the Daisy Award:
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP), thus giving name to the award “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” DAISY. Patrick’s family was completely awestruck by the care and compassion that they and Patrick were shown during his 8-week illness that they wanted to say THANK YOU to nurses. In Patrick’s Honor, the DAISY Award is now in over 2,400+ healthcare facilities in all 50 states, and in 15 different countries, all of whom are committed to honoring their nurses with The DAISY Award. Each year, one nurse at Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics is honored with this award. Past recipients include Carol Lea Rasmussen, Deb Jensen, Linda Holland, Suzann Derry, Becky Bruch, Roxie Rupiper, Caylee Rokke, Joan Bauer, and Brooke Klocke.