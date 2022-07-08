KIMBALLTON – Exira-EHK spotted Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal opponent Sidney a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Coach Andrea Schwery’s team allowed the Cowgirls no other offense as Spartans came back to score nine runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back in an 11-1 rout Wednesday night at Kimballton.
Quinn Grubbs had three RBI, and Makenzie Riley and Alisa Partridge two apiece in fueling the rout in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal at Kimballton. The team pounded out 15 hits as Macy Emgarten held the Cowgirls to a single hit all game long.
Exira-EHK moves on to host Fremont-Mills, an 11-inning winner over CAM in another regional quarterfinal. That game is 5 p.m. Friday at Kimballton
Awaiting the winner: Either Griswold or sixth-ranked Southeast Warren, that game to be played Monday, July 11, at the home site of the highest-remaining seeded team. The Spartans defeated Griswold 9-3 earlier this season, but has not met Southeast Warren.