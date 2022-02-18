“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him might have eternal life.” John 3:16
When I was living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a local radio station ran a contest for Valentine’s Day.
The winner of the contest would get a two night get away in one of the nicest hotels in town, one night’s use of a limousine, supper at the best restaurant in town, a pair of tickets to see a local play, a bouquet of red roses, a box of chocolate, breakfast in bed and a selection of other romantic items
The radio station listeners would be the judging the contest and at the end of a week people would vote.
The caller with the best “why I need a Valentine’s weekend “ story would win the contest.
There were many stories; good and bad, happy and sad, but there was only one clear winner.
A man called in saying that his wife told him one day that she didn’t think they were very spontaneous anymore.
In fact she couldn’t remember the last time that they did anything on the spur of the moment and whenever they did anything she was the one who planned it, so she told him it was his turn and to “get with the program.”
The man learned that one of the churches in downtown Sioux Falls was giving a Valentine’s Day lunch. Since the menu sounded like something his wife would like and they both worked downtown the caller decided to take his wife.
On Valentine’s Day he went to her office and told her to get her things because he was taking her out to lunch. His wife was pleased and she was smiling as they walked out the door. She told him she liked it when he was spontaneous.
When caller and his wife arrived at the church and the parking lot was full it seemed like a good sign. He hoped that they would get in and out and be back to work on time.
They found their way to the fellowship hall where lunch was being served.
They got in the line went through and got their food and then found a place to sit down to eat.They struck up a conversation with another couple sitting at the table.
The caller expressed some disappointment about the lack of decorations on the table and around the room, complained about how full the parking lot was, and commented that the lunch portions seemed kind of skimpy, there was no music playing, and wondered if they church had more people than they expected for the lunch.
The caller said the other couple at the table just stared at him. . . looking at him like he had said something wrong. After a very long period of awkward silence a woman seated at the table said, “Well I know for a fact they had more people than they expected. Joe Smith was a well-known man in this town, it would be hard to get an exact number of how many would be at his funeral. So, how did you know John?”
!?!” So how did you know John?” !?!
Yes, he had taken his wife to the wrong downtown church and instead of a nice Valentine’s Day lunch he had taken her to a stranger’s funeral lunch.
His wife was GLARING at him.
The caller said his wife told him on the way back to work that she did not ever expect him to be spontaneous anymore — that would be her job from now on.
Love causes people to do funny things and they can end being wrong, despite best efforts and intentions.
The world is decorated with wonder, His portions are not skimpy, in fact they are abundant. The price of attendance to the Great Banquet has been paid.
God loves you deeply.
Come, here is a place for you at the table.
Pastor Kathy