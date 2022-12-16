Oct. 15, 1934
– Dec. 4, 2022
A time of remembering and rejoicing for William Roy Turpin, 88, was held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Farm Camp.
William Roy Turpin, age 88, of Brayton, went home to Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born on Oct. 15, 1934 in Grimes, to Birks and Eleanor (Cornforth) Turpin.
William (Bill) married his high school sweetheart Treva Stadsvold on June 26, 1955. He served in the Army National Guard as a cook and mechanic in Camp Dodge for 13 years. After he gave his life to Jesus Christ at age 32, he and Treva went into full-time Christian work. He served his Lord as a teacher, coach, food service manager, and pastor. They served Christian schools and camps in Iowa, Oklahoma (Markoma Bible Academy), Wisconsin, and Indonesia with New Tribes Missions (now Ethnos360) where he earned the nickname “Mr. T” by the students. In 1997 they started Bethany Farm Camp for children in southwest Iowa. He served in many capacities at Bethany; often in ways unseen. He served as the chairman of the board of Bethany until his death. Bill loved the Word of God. He loved to travel and he loved golf. What mattered most to him was Jesus and his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, four children, Cheryl (Michael) Kelley of Arnold, Mo., Susan (Kendall) Jordan of Brayton, and Paul (Ceil) Turpin of Van, Texas, and Tim (Marcia) Turpin of Elgin, Ill., He adored his 12 grandchildren and their spouses: Emily (Nick) Wodicker, Jonathan Kelley, Jeremy (Erin) Jordan, Elyse (Tyler) Williams, Lydia (Reggie) Currie, Tyler (Karissa) Lundby, Ian Turpin, Dan (Melissa), David, Kierra, Nate, and Jessalyn Turpin. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Gage, Ryker, and Vayda Jordan, Charlotte and Wyatt Lundby. He is also survived by his brother John (Jan) Turpin of Jefferson, and sister-in-law Helen (Dwight) Bos of Omaha, Neb., nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gene Turpin, and sister, Marilyn Courtney.
Memorial gifts may be directed to “The Mr. T Addition” at Bethany Farm Camp, 2144 310th St, Brayton, IA 50042, as it was Bill’s great desire to see Bethany Camp flourish for the glory of God.