Inflation has hit rural households harder than urban households according to a new ISU study, with income dropping by over $8,000 over the past two years and cut rural discretionary incomes by one-third since 2020.
The study, prepared by Rural Sociologist David Peters, said that transportation costs, as well as growing costs for housing, household expenses, food at home, and health insurance are to blame, along with a lower level of discretionary income for rural households.
“Rural people have longer commutes to work, they have to travel farther for daily needs like grocery shopping, and they have to drive to larger cities for critical services like education and healthcare. These expenses cannot be avoided, resulting in less discretionary income for rural households,” the study states.
According to the study, “price gains cut rural discretionary incomes by one-third since 2020, reducing the financial cushion to only $5,430 for the year to cover unexpected or emergency expenses. However, the situation would have been far worse if not for strong gains in rural incomes last year, especially for the farm sector. By contrast, urban households have a larger discretionary income cushion at $7,140 in 2022, although it has shrunk by over 40% over the past two years due to inflation.”
The loss of discretionary income carries a number of problems including having less money to deal with unexpected expenses, some of which, such as health care care costs, could put families at risk and jeopardize their ability to work. Unexpected home and auto repairs also pose a problem.
“Loss of discretionary income means rural households have less money to pay for unexpected healthcare costs not covered by insurance, putting at risk their health and ability to work, as well as the health of their family. This is especially important when you consider the rapid rise in rural health insurance costs. If rural households reduce coverage, they might not have the financial cushion to cover uninsured costs. Loss of discretionary income means less money to pay for emergency home repairs that may put them at risk for living in substandard homes or even risk of homelessness. For example, not having the means to replace a furnace would be catastrophic in some rural climates. Further, lack of maintenance may decrease the value of the home, usually a household’s greatest asset, perhaps to the point that the mortgage is underwater. Limited savings means less money to pay for big-ticket car repairs or needed used car purchases, jeopardizing a rural household’s ability to work and to obtain essential goods and services, like groceries or healthcare. Long distances to services and lack of rural public transportation makes having a car a necessity. Lastly, the loss of discretionary income means rural people have less ability to save for their retirement or their children’s college – both needed for the future economic security of themselves and their children. In short, not having this extra financial cushion puts rural families at greater risk for increased debt, default, and potential bankruptcy.”