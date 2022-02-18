AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors questioned the cost of a proposal to upgrade the county’s radio system, which would include new towers near the courthouse and near Exira. The board took no action on the proposal.
In 2007, a state board was created with the challenge to create a better communication system for first responders, and state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the new statewide system in 2016, which went into service in 2020.
The cost would be approximately $4 million, and Board Chairman Doug Sorensen questioned the amount because he thought it was big, especially when the county will receive $5.3 million during the 2023 fiscal year.
“We’re working on our budget right now,” he said. “The entire county tax revenue for fiscal year 2023 is somewhere around $5.3 million. You’re going to still be owing on the bond when the thing is obsolete and you have to replace it. Sure, if we save a child every year it’s worth every dime. It’s a lot of money.”
Board member Rick Thompson agreed.
“We definitely want the sheriff’s department and fire department and everyone to be safe, but that is a lot of money for our county,” he said.
Sorensen wished state officials would help fund the project.
“If the state would pitch in - maybe take care of one tower or half of it it would make it a little (easier),” Sorensen said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution hiring Cassie Jacobsen as a full time dispatcher. Jacobsen had been a part time dispatcher, but decided to apply for the full time position.