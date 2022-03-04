St. Anthony Education Services Team Certifies Carroll County Ambulance Service in Neonatal Resuscitation Program

The St. Anthony Education Services Team partnered with the Carroll County Ambulance Service (CCAS) to certify CCAS members in the neonatal resuscitation program (NRP), a nationally recognized certification through the American Academy of Pediatrics. Carroll County Ambulance Service opened its facility to complete real-time scenarios utilizing their ambulances and equipment.
“Our hope is that all mothers are able to safely deliver in a hospital, but when that is not the case, Carroll County Ambulance Service members want to be trained to the highest standard to assist mother and baby,” said Jamie Wuebker, RN, CCAS Director. “A big thank you to the St. Anthony Education Services Team for teaching the neonatal resuscitation program to our crew.”
“The Carroll County Ambulance Service crew members were engaged and wonderful to work with,” said Christina Johnson, RN, BSN, Clinical Nurse Educator at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. “The crew proved to have the skills and knowledge required to stabilize and care for infants if a situation were to arise outside of the hospital.”
The goal of offering the neonatal resuscitation program for CCAS staff was to equip them to provide the safest and best care to newborns and infants born outside of the hospital. This was not a requirement of CCAS, but now all full-time crew members are certified in the neonatal resuscitation program.