June 1, 1948
– Dec. 18, 2022
Funeral services for Otto Harold Brauer, 74, were held Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Interment was in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, at 2 p.m. with Richard Malone and Dan Beattie serving as casket bearers.
Otto Harold Brauer, the son of Otto Hilton and Alice (Anderson) Brauer was born June 1, 1948, near Chicago, Ill., and died Dec. 18, 2022, at the Florence Home Healthcare Center in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 74 years, 6 months, and 17 days.
Otto was baptized June 10, 1948, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Mt. Greenwood, Ill., and confirmed in May of 1960 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Orlando Park, Ill. He attended the Carl Sandberg High School in Orlando Park, graduating with the High School Class of 1966. Otto then attended College and received an Associate Degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology. On Dec. 3, 1968, he enlisted into the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty, he was stationed at several bases around the world. Otto reenlisted several times then took a short break from the service. He reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force on April 1, 1982, and served as an Airlift Aircraft Maintenance Technician until he retired from the Air Force and was honorably discharged on July 31, 1990 at Travis Air Force Base in California. Otto lived in several areas in the country until he moved to Audubon. While living in Audubon, he owned and operated a Hobby Store.
Otto was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He was a member of both the V.F.W. and the American Legion. He was a member of the National Model Railroad Association.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-mother; and his brother-in-law Ray Norcutt.
Survivors include his sister Elizabeth Norcutt of Indiana and long-time friend, Richard Malone of Audubon; nephews, other relatives and friends.