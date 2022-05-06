The Mobile Food Pantry is coming to serve Audubon County again on Monday, May 9. This mobile will be operated as it had been, pre-COVID.
The Mobile Pantry will be held at the National Guard Armory, 601 Southside Ave., in Audubon. This month’s mobile will be operating as a walk in event as it did in early 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in changing to a drive up event.
The Mobile Pantry is made possible by the Food Bank of Iowa who partnered with New Opportunities and provides much needed food to families in need within the county.
The Mobile pantry is free, open to the public, and geared toward individuals and families in need of food assistance. Mobile Pantry attendees are encouraged to bring bags, laundry baskets or boxes to carry their food.
The Mobile Pantry runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with the doors opening to the public at 3:30 p.m. A number system is used to ensure a smooth transition through the line when the mobile starts.
If anyone has any questions, wants to volunteer to help or is needing more information, please contact Ashley Schmidt at New Opportunities at 712-563-2777.