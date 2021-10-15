The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H Club was held Sept. 12, 2021 at the Audubon Rec Center.
Chloe called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. Roll call was “4-H goals” and was answered by 11 members.
Kerrigan gave the secretary’s report and it was approved as read. Allison gave the treasurer’s report and it was approved as given.
Old business included fair wrap up and Kennedy giving a presentation on her experience as the 2021 Audubon County Fair Queen.
New business included planning for the 2021-2022 program year, dues will be $5 per member this year, record books are due by the end of September and desserts for the pork and beef meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:30 p.m. The club enjoyed bowling as their activity. The next meeting will be Oct. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.