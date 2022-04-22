AUDUBON COUNTY – Advertising for an Audubon County information technology employee has started, and the Audubon County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to have it advertised online and in Audubon County newspapers.
Earlier this month, the board approved creating a full time position for the courthouse, and terminating the contract with IP Pathways, the company county officials have been working with for IT services when the contract expires near the end of August or beginning of September.
Board Chairman Doug Sorensen and Board Member Rick Thompson said earlier this month officials with Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) recommend each county have its own IT person, because, Sorensen said, it can be beneficial financially.
“ICIT advised us we are financially better off having our own in-house IT person,” he said.
“(ICIT) also talked about salaries,” Thompson said. “You aren’t going to find a qualified individual starting out for less than $80,000.”
But Sorensen added, the county is currently paying over $120,000 for IP Pathways.
On Tuesday, Sorensen said the county received a letter from IP Pathways that company officials would terminate the contract with the county on June 11, but also said Audubon County Memorial Hospital officials offered to help with any IT services if the county “got into a pickle.”
The board agreed to put a salary of $70,000 and/or salary based on experience in the ad, and suggested having a committee review applications before bringing recommendations to the board.