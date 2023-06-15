GUTHRIE CENTER – For many organizations, hiring is a regular occurrence. For smaller counties in West-Central Iowa, it can be rare. For the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors, it’s something they want to make uniform for all departments.
Guthrie County Supervisor Maggie Armstrong told the board that she, Guthrie County Human Resources Director Jamie Lindsay, and Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright sat down and discussed the hiring policies for deputies, jailers, and dispatchers. County officials expect an increased need to hire in those areas due to the opening of the new jail in a few weeks.
Armstrong said that due to the specialized duties of each job, things above and beyond the county’s current hiring requirements are needed before bringing those employees on board, which can complicate things for Lindsay. She also pointed out that Arganbright is struggling to find qualified employees to fill some positions, especially deputies, jailers, and dispatchers.
“We talked things out,” Armstrong said.
Supervisor Mike Dickson pointed out that to the best of his knowledge, there is no written policy for any of the county’s departments.
“I would like to see us start with HR (human resources) for the advertisement,” he said. “She (Lindsay) could write it up, and they could advertise elsewhere.”
Supervisors discussed the specialized requirements to hire a sheriff’s deputy, such as the requirement for physical and psychological testing and having to meet with the civil service commission.
Supervisor Chairman Brian Johnson asked Lindsay if there was a written process that she follows during the hiring process. Lindsay told him she had written something down when she started, but it wasn’t something formal. Johnson indicated he would like to see a formal process so all county department heads would know the process and it would keep things consistent.
Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink told the supervisors about her experience in onboarding a new employee for her department recently.
“Since I don’t do this very often, I deferred to Jamie,” she said. Fink continued, saying there were questions and processes for hiring new employees that had changed since the last time she hired anyone.
“I wanted someone who was an expert in the area,” she said.
Dickson asked where in the process did the county conduct a background check on potential employees. Lindsay told him that the background check and physical were conducted after a deputy-candidate was given an offer.
“For jailers and deputies, the background check goes beyond what we normally look at for new employees,” Armstrong said.
Johnson asked Lindsay to review the county’s hiring policy for all departments and asked if Armstrong and Dickson would work with her on that review. He said he’d like it to be ready for the September department head meeting.
Supervisors also discussed the upcoming open house for the new jail on June 24-25th. Johnson said he had heard back from U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office, and that he would not be able to attend, nor would U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. However, Congressman Zach Nunn’s office has said he will be in attendance. He said food would be available from the Guthrie County Cattlemen during Saturday’s events. The open house will be from 10 am-2 pm each day.