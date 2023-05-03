Adair Supervisors approve budget amendment public hearing date

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved setting the public hearing date about amending the 2023 budget on May 23 at 9:15 a.m.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags