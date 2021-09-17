March 13, 1945
– Sept. 11, 2021
Memorial Services for Donald Edvard Jensen were held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Bethany Lutheran Church rural Kimballton. Rev. Tim White officiating. Honorary Urnbearers were Travis Hoffmann, Jesse Larsen and Justin Larsen, Inurnment was in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Kimballton.
Donald Edvard Jensen was born March 13, 1945 to the late Anders “Ed” and Edna (Lange) Jensen in Kimballton. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kimballton. He graduated from Audubon High School with the class of 1963.
On June 26, 1965, Don was united in marriage to Janet Larsen at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kimballton. To this union, three children were born: Amy, Jerod and Corey. They made their home in Elk Horn. Don worked at Western Iowa Pork Plant in Harlan, farmed and raised hogs. He also drove a milk truck, was a carpenter with Larry Fajen and Dick Soll, hauled hogs for many places and worked in the maintenance department at Salem Homes, retiring on March 13, 2015. Don was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was on the Church Council for several years.
Don enjoyed going to garage sales, camping, three-day weekend trips to the Amish Country, Allis-Chalmers tractors, woodworking, dancing and playing cards. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. Don enjoyed life to the fullest; he never knew a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Don passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, Sept. 11, at his home in Elk Horn attaining the age of 76 years, five months and 29 days. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories, his wife: Janet Jensen of Elk Horn; children: Amy and her husband David Hoffmann of Walnut, Jerod Jensen and his wife Jennifer of Earlham and Corey Jensen and his wife Tanya of Waukee; grandchildren: Hillary and her husband James Shughart, Travis Hoffmann, Ellie Hoffmann, Alexis Jensen, Skyler Jensen, Maizie Jensen and Cora Jensen; great-grandchildren: Hunter Shughart and Jalynn Shughart; his sister: Verlene Childs of Elk Horn; other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family.