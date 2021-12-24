Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation recently sold the business in Audubon to R&S Waste Disposal Inc. of Defiance. Pictured (left to right): Tauna Bohlmann of Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation; Barb Jacobsen mayor of Audubon; Dave Massey and Dick Bornhoft, both of R&S Waste Disposal Inc. Massey commented that they were proud to be able to add their family-owned business to the city of Audubon. R& S Waste Disposal Inc. also serves the Guthrie Center area. (Photo by Diana Ballou)
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 45°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 45°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:45:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:54:05 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Abundant sunshine. High 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:45:15 AM
Sunset: 04:54:05 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:45:37 AM
Sunset: 04:54:43 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:45:57 AM
Sunset: 04:55:23 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: E @ 20mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:46:15 AM
Sunset: 04:56:05 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NW @ 18mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:46:31 AM
Sunset: 04:56:50 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 15mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:46:44 AM
Sunset: 04:57:36 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:46:55 AM
Sunset: 04:58:23 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon County People's Choice Winners
- Audubon School Board Approves Early Retirement Applications
- Area Police Reports
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon's Nielsen wins 220-pound title at WIC meet
- 12-17 Classifieds
- Area Church Schedules
- PREP FOOTBALL: Audubon's Birks to coach in '22 Iowa Shrine Bowl
- Big Things Happening in a Small Town
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.