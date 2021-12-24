Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation recently sold the business in Audubon to R&S Waste Disposal Inc. of Defiance. Pictured (left to right): Tauna Bohlmann of Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation; Barb Jacobsen mayor of Audubon; Dave Massey and Dick Bornhoft, both of R&S Waste Disposal Inc. Massey commented that they were proud to be able to add their family-owned business to the city of Audubon. R& S Waste Disposal Inc. also serves the Guthrie Center area. (Photo by Diana Ballou)

