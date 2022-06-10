The first program of the Audubon Library’s Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 1, attracted a large audience to see Savannah present three raptors for SOAR (Save Our Avian Resources). Madsen, Groteluschen & Tinker sponsored this program for the children. The first bird, a kestrel, got the attention of nearby robins who must have felt threatened by its presence and did several fly-bys during the program. This caused laughter and some concern but no one nor bird was harmed. Savannah also shared a falcon and an owl during this informative program. Story time is on Thursdays at 10:30 and the next program is Wednesday, June 29 at 10:30 am with Brent Allen, magician, in the City Park. Keep reading!!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:44:41 AM
- Sunset: 08:54:01 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:44:41 AM
Sunset: 08:54:01 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 05:44:33 AM
Sunset: 08:54:32 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 05:44:27 AM
Sunset: 08:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:44:24 AM
Sunset: 08:55:27 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:44:22 AM
Sunset: 08:55:53 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 05:44:22 AM
Sunset: 08:56:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:44:25 AM
Sunset: 08:56:38 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP GOLF: XXX
- Fred Jackson Football Camp this summer at DMACC
- Carter new owner of Present Company
- Iowa State University announces spring 2022 Dean's List
- Stuart Police Respond To Shooting near Casey Thursday
- Road Work in Audubon County
- Hansen wins republican nomination for county supervisor seat
- Area Police Reports
- Unofficial Audubon County Results
- Unofficial Shelby County 2022 Primary Election Results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.