AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County residents described what it was like when a storm with hurricane force winds and tornadoes raced through the area Wednesday night.
Brent Chambers, who lost a couple of farm buildings, said he was home at the time of the storm.
“We were upstairs until it rolled in, and then we went to the basement, and weren’t down there too long,” he said. “Then came up, and then it was just high winds and heavy rain. And of course, we lost electricity too.”
Chambers said the storm sounded like “ straight line winds and rain into the windows…It was pretty loud.” That was about the time they decided to go to the basement, but he said they were probably only down there for about five minutes. When they came back up, there was still heavy rain and lots of wind.
Chambers said one of the buildings damaged was next to the house, and another was on property just east of it, and both stored farm equipment. The equipment was salvageable, he said, and he thought it was likely the buildings could be rebuilt.
Dave Campbell also had damage at his residence, but he wasn’t home at the time.
“I work for UPS,” he said. “I was on the road.”
He said he was driving when the storm hit, and while he didn’t have to stop, he had to slow down quite a bit.
“I was down to 20 mph,” he said.
He didn’t discover the damage to his residence until he got home.
“There were a couple neighbors (there) and my boy had just got in the driveway at the same time I did,” he said.
He lost a cattle shed, but he had sold his cattle so it was empty, and half of the roof came off of the machine shed. He also had some windows broken in his house. He said dispite what happened, he is grateful it wasn’t worse.
“The way I figured it, compared to Kentucky, it’s not that bad,” Campbell said.
On Thursday, officials with Audubon County Emergency Management, deputies at the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials were conducting damage assessments around the county.
“While we had damage throughout the county, the primary storm’s path has been identified to be from south and west of Brayton, taking a northeasterly path crossing Highway 71, just north of Exira and proceeding to the northeast and east central portions of the county,” Audubon County Emergency Management officials said in a statement, posted on the Audubon County Sheriff’s Facebook Page. “Audubon County Emergency Management is taking proactive measures, working with state officials with regard to any forthcoming declarations.”
Anyone with damage reports are asked to call officials at 712-563-3438.