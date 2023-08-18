The Audubon County Community Foundation reminds Audubon County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Thursday, Sept. 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle with $37,985 available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. Of the total allocated funds, $2,375 is restricted to the Exira area, and $5,060 is designated for the community of Audubon.
Full application details, helpful resources, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Audubon County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Audubon County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For Fall 2023, the Audubon County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for extenuating, non-recurring circumstances.
Please contact Sunni Kamp (sunni@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.