DES MOINES — Top Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate voiced support for Governor Kim Reynolds flat tax proposal though they acknowledge details remain to be worked out.
Earlier this month, Reynolds pitched the idea of a 4% flat income tax rate while eliminating the tax altogether for retirees.
The plan would be phased in over four years dropping the top rate from 6.5% to 6% in 2023 and then gradually eliminate tax brackets until the 4% mark is reached for all taxpayers in 2026. And though the text of the bill has not been released, officials estimate the tax would cut state revenue about $500 million in 2023 and nearly $1.6 billion in 2026 when it’s fully phased in. According to the Des Moines Register, an average family would pay $1,300 less in taxes in 2026, on top of another $1,000 that’s being phased out from a previous tax cut.
Top Republicans said this weekend that the proposal at the very least provides a framework they can work with.
“Well, so what I would say is obviously the governor’s agenda that she laid out in her condition of the state and she’s released to the legislature fits a lot of the things that we’ve been talking about,” Iowa House Speaker, Pat Grassley said Sunday on Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press. “This being one of them. Being able to reduce taxes on all Iowas. And so we want to be a part of that conversation. We feel pretty strongly that focusing that the way she has on individual income tax and rolling in pension and retirement income is gonna be a really productive conversation for us to have.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told the Register that the plan is “a huge step” and “definitely the direction we want to go.”
One of the major concerns is how the state will make up the revenue. Republicans say the states revenue growth will more than cover the plan — and the state is sitting on around $2 billion in the Taxpayer Relief fund — created a couple of years ago with unspent money at the end of the state budgeting year.
“I don’t want, I’m trying to steer the conversation away from the zero, because I think as Republicans, we should not stand in the way of wanting to continue to lower the tax burden,” Grassley said. “However, that being said, where we’re at today with the resources we have, we need to be responsible in doing that. And that’s what I think the governor’s plan uh you know, that’s what she’s trying to do as well. I think for any Republicans here and say, oh, I don’t know, I don’t wanna lower taxes. You’re probably not gonna hear that very often from any of us. But it’s whatever we do. And as we work down that, and we’ve shown that we can do it sustainably, we’re gonna keep doing that.”
Democrats are skeptical and point out that the state has seen an influx of federal cash during the pandemic which has skewed the state’s growth and argue that the majority of the savings will go to wealthy Iowans.
“The only tax in Iowa that’s progressive based on one’s ability to pay is the state’s income tax,” Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City said. “And when we make that a regressive tax and have it be a flat tax, the burden shifts.”