AUDUBON COUNTY – The Airport Board would like to change the number of members, Chairman Lou Herberts told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Herberts said the board is made up of two individuals from Audubon, two individuals from Gray and three individuals from Audubon County, and he proposed changing it to a three member board with individuals from Audubon County.
“At the founding of that, it might have made sense for some reason. Today, I don’t see any sense why it’s structured that way,” Herberts said.
He said the reason he was proposing a three member board is because he is having trouble finding people to serve on it.
“(It’s hard) to go to the city council of Gray and (find) two people to (volunteer to) be on the airport board,” he said
He was trying to track down the organizational papers for the board to determine if the board can be changed and why the board was formed with those specific members.
In other business, the board approved a resolution approving a bid for a Chevy Tahoe for the sheriff’s department from Christensen Motors for $22,000, which includes trading in a 2016 vehicle from the department.