The boys track team for the Exira-EHK Spartans are eager to make some new strides this season, despite being a very young team with only thirteen boys participating.
This year, they are all very determined to learn how to work together as a team to meet the goals they set in place for this season.
Jonas LaCanne is hoping to set a new PR (personal record) in the long jump. Eric Wilson is determined to get as many points a possible at conference. Jackson Radcliff is hopeful they can just win some races. Their head coach, Kevin Brown, is excited to see how they will grow as a team.
“We are a very young team. We are just learning the basics from last season so It’s been nice to build off of last year. I just want the athletes to be excited for the opportunity to compete this year,” said coach Brown.
Only one athlete had a statebound year last season. Tyler Kingery, the only senior of the group, won conference in the high jump and broke the school record with a jump of 6'1". He also qualified for state but wasn’t able to make it to a podium. Although they only have five returning letterwinners from last year, they have a very versatile group of runners, some who are dual-sporting this year.
Coach Brown sees this as both a strength and a weakness.
"We are short-handed on distance runners so we will have to be creative to fill that void. We have a lot of boys interested in filed events this year so I’m hoping we find a few athletes who can score us some pints. We also have a few kids dual-sporting with golf this year. This is definitely a strength as well as a weakness. I am excited that they are representing both sports, but this will leave is short at events at various times throughout the season,"
explained Brown.
The Rolling Valley Conference track meet this season will be held on May 2 which is usually the biggest meet of the season where they get to run against similar sized schools. The Spartans plan on using the meets leading up to conference as ways to see what they can improve on before their most anticipated meet. Overall, the boys seem excited to be able to participate with their friends, try their best to win as many events as possible and learn together as a team.