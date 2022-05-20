“Read Beyond The Beaten Path” is the theme for the 2022 Children’s Library Summer Reading program. The program begins on June 1 and ends July 30, for children Pre-K through sixth grade. Again this year, local businesses have donated prizes for the Summer Reading Program. The businesses are: The Broadway Bakery, Darrell’s Place, El Adobe, Food Land, Lori’s Flower Shop, Molly’s, Quilts & Things of Audubon, Subway and Waspy’s. Requirements for prizes are listed on fliers, which may be picked up at the Audubon Public Library. There will be a special Story Time in the City Park on June 9 and every Thursday morning at 10:30 until the end of July.
Several special programs are scheduled for June and July. They are:
June 1 – SOAR (Saving Our Avian Resources)
June 29 – Brent Allen (Magician)
July 6 – Jay and Leslie (Juggling and Nonsense)
July 20 – Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove – Music and Fun)
July 28 – Blank Park Zoo
Summer Reading Pool Party – Date to be announced
All programs will be held in the City Park, except the Pool Party, which will be at the Audubon Municipal Pool.
For more information you may contact the Audubon Public Library at 712.563.3301 or come into the library. Sign up sheets and book logs will be available at the library.