AUDUBON — The Audubon County Courthouse will close starting at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The closure is required to complete some water issue repairs.
The Auditor’s Office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day for absentee voting.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$7.50
|for 31 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$15.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
AUDUBON — The Audubon County Courthouse will close starting at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The closure is required to complete some water issue repairs.
The Auditor’s Office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day for absentee voting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunny. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:24:15 AM
Sunset: 06:49:17 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:25:21 AM
Sunset: 06:47:40 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 17mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:26:27 AM
Sunset: 06:46:03 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:27:34 AM
Sunset: 06:44:27 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:28:41 AM
Sunset: 06:42:51 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:29:48 AM
Sunset: 06:41:16 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ 20mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:30:56 AM
Sunset: 06:39:41 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.