Safety and Education in Shooting Sports (SESS) 4-H Club News

Pictured (left to right) are Kaleb Nelson, Gavin Carter, Vince Carter, and Club Leader Kyle Kitelinger from the 4-H Awards program held on January 8. Kyle was recognized for 10 years of service as a 4-H Volunteer.

The regular meeting of the Safety & Education in Shooting Sports (SESS) 4-H club met Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Audubon County Conservation Club.

