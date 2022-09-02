Sept. 21, 1935
— July 24, 2022
The Celebration of Life Memorial services for Franklin Ronald Jorgensen, 86, was conducted by Pastor Kathy Kluis on Thursday morning Aug. 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Inurnment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Franklin Ronald Jorgensen, the son of Hans C. and Gertrude (Berenson) Jorgensen, was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Audubon County, and passed away July 24, 2022, in Orange City, Fla., at the age of 86 years, 10 months, and 3 days.
Franklin was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Audubon. He attended the Audubon Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1954. Following graduation on June 30, 1954, Frank enlisted into the U. S. Marine Corps. During his tour of duty, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he drove amphibious troop carriers. He was honorably discharged on June 29, 1956 and returned to Audubon. Frank was employed at a local gas station for a short time then was employed as a lineman for Iowa Public Service for a number of years. Later he worked for Jensen Motors and eventually purchased the business. Frank owned and operated Jensen Motors for many years.
On March 27, 1971, he was united in marriage to Doris Deist at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union a son Scott was brought into their lives. Frank operated Jensen Motors then sold the business and began to sell advertisements for the Vernon Company and Thomas D. Murphy Company for a short time. In 1985 Frank and Doris moved to Florida where they started C&L Waterproofing which they operated for years then sold the business to their son Scott who renamed the business as J&H Waterstop Utilities, Inc. which he operates with his grandson.
Frank was very active in the Audubon community. He was a member of the Audubon Fire Department and served as the Fire Chief. Frank helped organize the Audubon JayCees and held several offices in that organization. Frank was member of Sedon Corp. a group of Audubon business men who promoted Audubon. In Florida Frank was an active member of the Volusia County Baptist Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his granddaughter Annette “Ann” Jorgensen; his parents, his brothers Bill Jorgensen and Jim Jorgensen and his wives Gladys and Irene; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Vernon and Lila Deist and brother-in-law George Parris.
Frank is survived by his wife Doris Jorgensen of Debary, Fla.; his son Scott and wife Danielle of Orange City, Fla.; grandchildren Mallory Fundora of Tampa, Fla., James Jorgensen, Chase McDonough, Lillian McDonough, and Lana McDonough all of Orange City, Fla.; his brother Phil and wife Donna Jorgensen of Long Wood, Fla.; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Phyllis and husband Wayne Freetly of Ankeny, Maybelle Parris, Annabelle and husband Marvin Christensen, LaVerne “Bub” and wife Patti Deist, and David Deist all of Audubon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.