Iowa Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will meet with Audubon County residents April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Barn Burner Restaurant in Brayton. This event is a part of her campaign’s 99 County Tour and will offer local residents an opportunity to hear directly from DeJear about why she is running to represent Iowans. This will also be an opportunity for DeJear to hear directly from residents about the issues and policies that matter most in rural Iowa.
