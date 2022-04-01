Recently an anonymous donor purchased a drama stage for Audubon Elementary on behalf of Audubon Country Players. It is a great addition to Mrs. Heather Griffith’s Transitional Kindergarten class. Role Playing is an important skill in the social development of students in our youngest grades. Transitional kindergarten is soon completing its first year and provided students with late birthdays extra time and a developmentally-appropriate curriculum to prepare them for entering kindergarten.
Audubon Country Players Dinner Theater and Sunday Matinee “Death by Chocolate” is this weekend April 1, 2, & 3 in the Audubon High School auditorium. Advanced tickets must be purchased for the dinner theater (712-563-2535).