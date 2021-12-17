July 29, 1942 – Dec. 7, 2021
Funeral services for Gary Lee Rasmussen, 79, were conducted by Pastor Bruce Webster on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The honorary casket bearers were Dr. Willie McClairen, Lubertha McClairen, Charles Templeman, Chuck Templeman, Jo Porsch, Joyce Rasmussen, Vicki Templeman, and Jerry Norland. The casket bearers were Gary E. Rasmussen, Gene Murphy, Joe Wahlert, Bruce Webster, Tom Nielsen, and Mark Kessler. The Kessler Funeral in Exira was in charge of the arrangements.
Gary Lee Rasmussen, the son of John and Helen (Clifford) Rasmussen, was born July 29, 1942 at his parents’ home in Dexter, and died Dec. 7, 2021, at the Des Moines Veterans Administration Medical Center in Des Moines, at the age of 79 years, 4 months, and 8 days.
Gary was baptized and confirmed at the Hamlin Lutheran Church in Hamlin. He attended the Stuart/Menlo School System graduating from the High School with the Class of 1961. Gary then helped his father in their house painting business. On June 22, 1966, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty he served with the 2b Bn. 31{sup}st{/sup} Arty – Fourth U.S. Army seeing action in Viet Nam. He was honorably discharged on June 21, 1968 and returned to the Exira area.
On Oct. 26, 1968, he was united in marriage to Terry Jean Baird in Winterset. They were blessed with two children Joyce Ann and Gary Eugene. Gary painted with his father and brother and after his father retired, Gary and his brother Jack worked together for many years and then they each decided to work on their own. Gary operated his own business until he retired. During retirement he enjoyed restoring old tractors. Terry died July 21, 2016. Gary resided at their home in Hamlin, then has been living with Joyce and Gary.
Gary had attended the Hamlin Lutheran Church in Hamlin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He had a large collection of toy tractors and enjoyed working on real tractors and was always excited to hear the “pop, pop, pop” of the old John Deere tractors. He also spent many hours caring for the rabbits, goats, and sheep which he raised.
Preceding him in death was his wife Terry Jean Rasmussen; his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Lloyd and MaryAnn Baird; his brother Jack Rasmussen; his brother-in-law Lester James Baird and sister-in-law Loretta Lowe.
Survivors include his children Joyce Rasmussen of Exira, and her fiancé Jay Dee Petty of Holt Summit, Mo., and his son Gary E. Rasmussen of Exira; his sister Ruth Riness of Des Moines; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lloyd M. Baird, Jr. of Omaha, Neb., Mary Ann Kennedy and Marsha McClean both of Dallas, Texas, Jack Baird of Jefferson, Ronald Baird of Des Moines, Charles Baird of Ames, Linda McGaugh of Izoro, Texas, Julius Baird and Michael Baird both of Trenton Mo.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.