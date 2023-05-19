Nurses and PCTs at GCH are being honored

Nurses and Patient Care Technicians (PCTs) at Guthrie County Hospital are being honored.
Nurses are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The DAISY Award recipient is selected by a panel of community members. Each nominee receives a daisy pin and bouquet of daisies. The DAISY Honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” The Honoree will also be given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
The 2023 Daisy Award was presented at the Daisy Award Ceremony to Stacy Lambert, BSN, RN. Daisy Award Nominees also included Kassie Cline and Stephaney Brondum.
PCTs are being honored with The Sunshine Award for Remarkable PCTs. The Sunshine Award is exclusive to Guthrie County Hospital. Spawned from a desire of the nurses to recognize the CPT staff, the Sunshine Award has been established. Considering how DAISIES require sunshine to flourish and thrive, so is the case for the nurses. Without our PCT team, the daily job of patient care would not be a reality. Help us recognize the remarkable PCTs we have on staff. Please say thank you by sharing your story of how a PCT has made a difference you will always remember.
PCTs may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The Sunshine Award recipient will be selected by a panel of community members. Each nominee will receive a sunshine pin and bouquet of sunflowers. Sunshine Award honoree will receive: a personalized certificate, a Sunshine Award pin, and a hand-made wooden sunshine plaque.
“Our annual DAISY and Sunshine Award programs are a couple of opportunities to recognize our team and the high-quality care provided. Nurses are blessed every day with the opportunity to care for patients and our community. The Daisy and Sunshine Awards are an excellent way for patients and families to share in the acknowledgement of the care our nurses provide,” stated Lisa Wolfe, Chief Operating Officer.
The 2023 Sunshine Award was presented at the Sunshine Award Ceremony to Mindi Ewan, PCT.
Nomination forms for 2024 are available at Guthrie County Hospital, GCH Clinics, GCH Healthy Living Center and at www.guthriecountyhospital.org.