NEOLA – Exira-EHK attempted a late rally after falling behind 6-0, drawing to within four runs but getting no closer as coach Tom Petersen’s squad saw the season end in the Iowa Class 1A district semifinals Wednesday in Neola.
Final score: Tri-Center 7, Exira-EHK 3.
Some wild pitching didn’t help the Spartans’ cause, as the Trojans scored three of their runs – one each in the first, second and fourth innings – to help establish their lead. Another Tri-Center run was walked in during the fifth.
Gavin Bengard and Derrek Kommes each had RBIs in the sixth and Easton Nelson added one in the seventh to make it interesting, but the Spartans got no closer. The team left nine batters on base and committed a pair of errors.
One of those chances to get back into the game came in the top of the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out, but a strikeout and a pop fly ended the threat. That was before the Spartans finally got on the board.
Trey Petersen took the loss, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. He caught a couple of Trojan batters looking at strike three with a runner at third and held their offense in check, stopping them from getting the key hit to open up the game.
The Spartans had two seniors on the squad. Both Tyler Kingery and Dane Paulsen were multi-year letterwinners and multi-sport athletes who have served their school well.
HOME RUN HEROICS
The Spartans advanced to their district semifinal game against Tri-Center with a 2-1 victory over Logan-Magnolia three nights earlier in Neola.
What began as a pitcher’s duel ended up being decided by a pair of back-to-back home runs, by Easton Nelson and Dane Paulsen, for the Spartans in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Tyler Kingery picked up the win, striking out 10 while allowing three hits and one earned run in the victory.