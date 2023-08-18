April 16, 1971 – Aug. 4, 2023
Following cremation, the family of Kimberly Ann Glover, 52, will have a private Celebration of Life Memorial Service.
Kimberly Ann Glover, the daughter of Delbert Dean and Elizabeth Ellen (Oliver) Jensen, was born April 16, 1971, in Audubon, and died Aug. 4, 2023, at her home in Exira, at the age of 52 years, 3 months, and 18 days.
Kim was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. She attended the Audubon Community School until the family moved to Exira, where she graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1989. Kim lived in a number of communities for a period of time before moving to Oklahoma where she met her future husband.
On Aug. 18, 2009, she was united in marriage to Jedidiah Glover in Ada, Okla. They lived in Oklahoma until they made their home in Exira in 2018. Kim had several health issues and was a homemaker while living in Exira. She enjoyed listening to all types of eclectic music. Kim was a movie buff, her favorites being comedies and horror movies. She also dearly loved her many pets.
Preceding her in death were her parents Delbert and Elizabeth Jensen; her sister Peggy Venteicher; and her brother Jeff Jensen.
Survivors include her husband Jedi Glover of Exira; her sisters Marsha Jensen of Carroll, and Vicky and husband Larry Sorensen of Exira; her sister-in-law Linda Jensen of Exira; her brothers-in-law Vernie Venteicher of Brayton, Jay Glover and Eddie Glover both of Ada, Okla.; her mother-in-law Sandy McCoy of Ada, Okla.; her father-in-law Lindon Glover of N.M.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.