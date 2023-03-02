LGBTQ graphic

Iowa Republicans are advancing so-called “bathroom bills” that restrict the use of school restrooms and locker rooms based on a person’s biological sex at birth.

Lawmakers moved forward Tuesday with bills banning medical professionals from performing gender-affirming surgeries on minor patients and requiring schools to prohibit people from using restrooms or locker rooms not corresponding with their sex assigned at birth.

