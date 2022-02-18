Sept. 4, 1927 – Jan. 24, 2022
The family of Bernice Mildred Robinson, 94, will meet with friends Friday evening, Feb. 18, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Father David Nkrumah and Father Chris Fontanini on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 10: a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Inurnment will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery east of Exira and a portion later inurned with her husband in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. The honorary urn bearers will be her great-grandchildren Miles Johnston, Emmitt Robinson, Nathan Johnston, and Adeline Robinson. The urn bearers will be her children and grandchildren Bill Robinson, Janice Shepard, Judy Ernst, Jennifer Johnston, Michael Robinson, William Shepard, Amanda Kahl, Kaytlyn Ernst, and Zachary Ernst.
Bernice “Bernie” Mildred (Kommes) Robinson, the youngest of four children of Frank & Elizabeth (Willmes) Kommes, was born Sept. 4, 1927, at her parents’ home in Exira, and died Jan. 24, 2022, at Mercy One West Lakes in West Des Moines, at the age of 94 years, 4 months, and 20 days.
She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira and was a part of the Exira Community School graduating class of 1946. This included being a part of the 1945-46 girls’ basketball state tournament team. After high school, Bernice was employed at the Exira Creamery for six years and was also employed part-time at the Exira Auction Co., where she and her husband continued to clerk sales for several years. Once they began to have a family, she took great pride in being a homemaker and raising her family.
She was united in marriage to Robert Robinson on Aug. 23, 1950, in Maryville, Mo., by Father Leo T. Beckman. Bernice was a lifetime member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and taught Catechism classes for many years. She was proud to be the longest living member of Holy Trinity who was baptized, 1st Communion, and confirmed in her church. She was active in many other organizations including being a member of the Exira Legion Auxiliary for 55 years, member and secretary of Flame Gals (fire department) for 30+ years.
Bernie and her lifelong friend who was like a sister (Mardelle Sorensen) could be found walking around town almost every day, covering many miles and selling countless poppies for the Legion. She enjoyed the Saturday morning coffees with a neighborhood group and meeting friends and family for numerous outings.
Robby and Bernie were part of a pinochle club in Exira for many years and enjoyed playing golf at the Greenbrier Golf Course. They also loved travelling to their grandchildren’s school sports and activities and catching an Iowa Hawkeye ballgame on TV.
She is survived by her three children, Bill (Debra) Robinson of Oakland; Janice Shepard of Van Meter; Judy (Kevin) Ernst of Van Meter. Her grandchildren Jennifer Johnston of Indian Head Park, Ill., Michael Robinson of Ankeny, William Shepard of Waukee, Amanda Kahl of Iowa City, Kaytlyn Ernst of Van Meter, and Zachary Ernst of Des Moines. Her great- grandchildren Miles and Nathan Johnston of Indian Head Park, Ill., Emmitt and Adeline Robinson of Ankeny, her sisters-in-law Geraldine Kommes of Exira, Mary (Gerald) Joyce of Grand Forks, N.D., and several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband of over 65 years, Robert Robinson; her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Kommes; her sister Valissa Kommes; her brothers, Ambrose Kommes and Tony Kommes and his wife Elaine; her nephews Doug Kommes and James Kommes, Michael Joyce, John Joyce; her niece Julie Rouse; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Samuel and Bessie Robinson; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald and Delores Robinson, Paul and Joyce Robinson, Marjorie and Vern Slaybaugh, Betty and Bruce Parks, and Patricia and Gale Graves.
The family appreciates the many expressions of sympathy and concern. A heartfelt thank you to the many people who helped our mom in many ways.