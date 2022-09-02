Feb. 28, 1960
— Aug. 17, 2022
Funeral services for Gene “Gopher” William Weitl, 62, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Monday morning Aug. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Rory Weitl and Blake Weitl. The casket bearers were Josh Weitl, Jorja Weitl, Kiley Weitl, Cooper Frankl, Jameson Mossyge, and Aubrey Roe. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Gene “Gopher” William Weitl, the son of Alfred and Ella Regina (Riesberg) Weitl, was born Feb. 28, 1960, at the Carroll Hospital in Carroll, and died Aug. 17, 2022, at his home under hospice care at the age of 62 years, 5 months, and 19 days.
Gene was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton, and grew up on the family farm east of Gray. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Templeton and then transferred to Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll, graduating with the Class of 1978. Gene furthered his education at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, where he studied diesel mechanics. Gene returned to the family farm to help his father and siblings operate the farm where they grew row crops and raised livestock.
On July 2, 1988, he was united in marriage to Polly Dale at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with two children Josh and Jorja. Gene was employed by Briggs, Inc. in Carroll, and managed the plumbing wholesale for the Carroll branch. He managed the business for many years until he recently had to retire due to his failing health.
Gene attended Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and golfing, in fact he even designed a three-hole course around his home. Gene was an experienced handy-man and could repair almost anything. Gene was the type of person who would help anyone at any time. He dearly loved his family and was always “there” for them. The highlight of every week was to visit his grandchildren on the weekends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his father-in-law Alton “Skip” Dale; his brothers Howard Weitl and Allan Weitl; his sister Doris (Weitl) Hirman; his sister-in-law Mary Weitl; and his brother-in-law Benji Havermann.
Survivors include his wife Polly Weitl of Audubon; his children Josh and wife Kiley Weitl of Dallas Center, and Jorja Weitl and her fiancé Cooper Frankl both of Cedar Falls; his grandchildren Rory Weitl and Blake Weitl both of Dallas Center,; his brothers and sisters Noreen Havermann of Carroll, Janice and husband Paul Klaus of Forest Lake, Minn., Gary Weitl of Templeton, Sharon and husband Ken Wicker of Independence, Mo., and Dave and wife Kris Weitl of Pine Colo.; his mother-in-law Rosie Dale of Audubon; his sisters-in-law Sharon Weitl of Audubon, Jennifer and husband Jim Mossyge of LeRoy, Minn.; his brother-in-law Todd and wife Linda Dale of San Diego, Calif., many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.