April 7, 1948 – Dec. 24, 2022
Funeral services for Lee Allen Nissen, 74, are pending at a later date.
Lee Allen Nissen, son of Irven (Mickey) Nissen and Marjorie (Murray) Nissen, was born on April 7, 1948 in Atlantic. Lee passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, attaining the age of 74 years, 8 months, and 17 days.
Lee was baptized and confirmed in the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. He attended grade school and graduated from Elk Horn-Kimballton High School with the Class of 1967.
After graduation, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the Navy Ship USS John R. Craig (DD-885, Destroyer). During the Vietnam War and later in Korea, having achieved the Rank of MM3-E4, Lee was Honorably Discharged from the military after four years.
Lee lived in Las Vegas, Nev., for one year before moving back to his hometown of Elk Horn. Lee worked for American Builders in Atlantic for sixteen years until they closed, and for Fence Master in Manning for four years until they closed. Lee then worked for the Kimballton Auction Company in Kimballton and for Nissan Sanitation in Elk Horn, until he retired.
Lee was a member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church and Harry Albertsen AmVets Post #51 in Kimballton.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Lee Larson and husband, Jason Larson, his grandchildren: Landon Larson and Ella Larson, all of Atlantic; his brother, Danny Nissen and wife, Frannie Nissen of Elk Horn; his nieces, Ginger Jensen and husband, Brian Jensen and their two children; Grace Jensen and Gavin Jensen, all of Bennington, Neb.; his niece, Wendi Renteria and husband, Michael Renteria, and their child, Taylor Renteria, all of Omaha, Neb., his good friend, John Jensen of Gulfport, Miss.; aunts, uncles and other relatives and many friends.