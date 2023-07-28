AUDUBON — Audubon FFA members had a busy week at the 2023 Audubon County Fair! Members were involved in the queen contest, livestock competitions, Pee-Wee goat show, and recreation.
The week started with the queen contest. All of the contestants were Audubon FFA members and escorted by the male FFA officers. Sienna Albertsen was crowned queen and Rylee Brittain was named runner-up. Queen contestants were Sienna Albertsen, Rylee Brittain, Elly Schultes, Ashlyn Pruitt, Michelle Brooks, and Emily Foran. FFA members serving as escorts were Colton Hansen, Corbin Chambers, Lane Elmquist, Logan Thygesen, and Daniel Tessman. We wish Sienna the best of luck at the Iowa State Fair representing Audubon County.
The Annual FFA Pee-Wee Goat show had 21 participants that all went home with a trophy and huge smile. Members helped provide the goats and ring assistance for the show. SW State Vice President and Audubon FFA member, Collin Bauer interviewed those participating.
This year the Audubon FFA helped to sponsor a cornhole tournament that had 26 teams participating with youth from Audubon County as well as California, Hungary, and Israel! Banners were given to the Grand and Reserve Champion teams. The grand champions were Collin Bauer and Colton Hansen and reserve honors went to Austin Rasmussen and Kye Kjergaard. The cornhole boards were sponsored by: Audubon FFA, Audubon Family Chiropractic, RL2 Livestock/Elmquist Farms, MyWay Designs, S&R Hoyle Trucking, Chambers Show Goats, Broadview Farms, Ag Decision Services, Hansen Farms, Worthington Ag Parts, Audubon County Farm Bureau, Audubon State Bank, Gleason Farms, Kjergaard Farms, Hamlin Hills Livestock, and Two Palms Grilling.
The Audubon FFA along with sponsors Budd Insurance, Logan and Lizzy Bauer, Jo’s Corner Clip, VanAernam Simmentals, Eagle Acres, Randeris Brothers, R & B Feeds, and Weber Farms brought GaGa Ball to the fairgrounds. This game was huge success, and the pit was always full of kids.
Audubon FFA members will continue with their livestock projects at the Iowa State Fair. The results for the livestock shows are follows.
Poultry Show
Michelle Brooks:
• Blue – Pen of Three Market Broilers
• Red – Pen of Three Market Broilers
• Blue – Pen of Two Market Broilers
• Blue – Pen of Two Market Broilers
Beef Show
Clayton VanAernam:
• Champion Foundation Simmental Junior Yearling Heifer, Purple – Foundation Simmental Junior Yearling Heifer
• Champion Simmental Heifer, Purple – Simmental Junior Yearling Heifer
Carson Bauer:
• Lavender – Angus Junior Yearling Heifer
• Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer, Lavender – Simmental Junior Yearling Heifer
• Lavender – Market Steer
• Champion Rate of Gain, Blue – Market Steer
Collin Bauer:
• Lavender – Market Steer
• Lavender – Market Steer
Macey Bauer:
• Reserve Champion Market Heifer, 4th Overall Market, Purple – Market Heifer
Colton Hansen:
• Reserve Champion Pen of Three Cattle, Lavender – Pen of Three Cattle
Goat Show
• Corbin Chambers:
• Reserve Junior Breeding Doe, Reserve Champion Breeding Doe, Purple – Junior Breeding Does
• Top Master Showman
Ashlyn Pruitt:
• Lavender – Market Goat
• Purple – Junior Breeding Does
Sheep Show
Chase Buck:
• Purple – Market Lambs
• Champion Market Lamb, Purple – Market Lambs
• Purple – Breeding Ewes
• Champion Breeding Ewe, Purple – Breeding Ewes
• Top Master Showman
• Breeding Ewe and Market Lamb Best in the West Qualifier