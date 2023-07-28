Meals are subject to change
Congregate Meals and Meals On wheels
- For Eligible Diners, We suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Tuesday, August 1 — Mushroom & Swiss Burger on WW Bun, potato wedges, broccoli, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, August 2 — Ham loaf, roasted sweet potatoes, lettuce/spinach salad, pears, tapioca pudding.
Thursday, August 4 — Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables (broc., caul, carrots), peaches, breadstick.
Friday, August 5 — BINGO — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries, peanut butter cookie.
Monday, August 7— BINGO — Baked honey chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables (classic), mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, August 8 — Baked cod w/lemon cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, copper penny salad, fruit crisp.
Wednesday, August 9 — COOK’S CHOICE
Thursday, August 10 — Scalloped potatoes w/ham, green beans, banana, bread pudding.
Friday, August 11 — BINGO — Goulash, breadstick, broccoli, cottage cheese, peaches.
Monday, August 14 — BINGO — Beef and noodles, peas and carrots, mixed fruit (peach, pear, grapes), sugar cookie.
Tuesday, August 15 — Salisbury steak w/gravy, egg noodles, green beans, pears.
Wednesday, August 16 — Crispy baked fish, baked potato, coleslaw, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, August 17 — Liver & onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll.
Friday, August 18 — BINGO — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, carrots, banana cream pudding.
Monday, August 21 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Tuesday, August 22 — Chili mac casserole, mixed vegetables, (classic) peaches, applesauce Jell-O.
Wednesday, August 23 — Baked chicken parmesan w/spaghetti, breadstick, broccoli, pears.
Thursday, August 24 — Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, August 25 — BINGO — Taco casserole, corn bread, steamed carrots, banana.
Monday, August 28 — BINGO — Chicken, orange and almond salad, breadstick, corn, apple rhubarb crisp.
Tuesday, August 29 — Philly Sloppy Joe on WW Bun, roasted sweet potatoes, 3-bean salad, apple slices.
Wednesday, August 30 — Brown sugar glazed pork, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed carrots, banana, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday, August 31 — Shepherd’s Pie, whole wheat roll, green beans, mandarin oranges.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before; Call 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira