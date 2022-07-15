CARROLL — McFarland Clinic is pleased to announce that Ross Klocke, DO, will join McFarland Clinic Carroll Family Medicine department on Aug. 1.
Dr. Klocke received his Bachelor of Arts in Biomedical Sciences and Chemistry from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University in Des Moines. He completed his Family Medicine residency at Texas A&M Family Medicine in Bryan, Texas. Dr. Klocke is a native of Carroll.
Dr. Klocke will provide services in Family Medicine such as acute care for short-term illnesses, preventative care, and treatment of complex/long-term medical conditions. He will provide health screenings, physical exams, and immunizations for all ages, including pediatrics. In addition, he will offer obstetrics care including, family planning, prenatal care, and childbirth including cesarean sections. Dr. Klocke will offer a wide range of in-office procedures including vasectomies, and hospital procedures including colonoscopies and EGDs.
To schedule an appointment, call the McFarland Clinic Family Medicine office in Carroll at 712-792-1500 or visit mcfarlandclinic.com.