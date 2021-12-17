Nov. 25, 1930 — Dec. 2, 2021
Funeral service for Phylip Dean Wolf, 91, were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment was in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton. The casket bearers were Dean Miller, Mark Jorgensen, Ken Powers, Kyle Burk, David Hansen and Paul Christensen. The Kessler Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Phylip Dean Wolf, son of Julius Jens and Cecelia Leone (Thielen) Wolf, was born Nov. 25, 1930, at his parents’ home in Hamlin Township Audubon County, and died Dec. 2, 2021, in Republic, Mo., near his home in Marionville, after a period of hospitalization in Joplin, Mo.
Phylip graduated from Exira Iowa High School and in 1952 enlisted into the U.S. Army and served two years during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Ardis Jorgensen and in January 1954 to this union was born a son, Neal Wolf. After Ardis’s death, he was united in marriage to Jane Redman. He farmed and raised purebred Angus cattle in the Exira area until 1992 when he and Jane moved to Marionville, Mo. Phyl continued to raise cattle through 2021.
Phyl was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marionville and had been a member Brayton Post #350, American Legion in Brayton. Phyl enjoyed early morning coffee with his friends, dancing with Jane, helping at the Sale Barn in Kimballton and horseback riding.
Preceding him in death was his wife Ardis Wolf, his parents, his infant sister and brother, his brothers James and wife Dorothy Wolf and David Wolf, and his brothers-in-law, Carl Simonsen and Norman Jayne.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Wolf of Marionville, Mo; his son Neal and significant other, Nancy Mayfield of Bagley, his sisters Betty Simonsen and Harriet Jayne, both of Exira, his sister-in-law Wanda Wolf of Atlantic, step-children Cydney Lindeman and husband Fred of Atlantic and Jim Redman and wife Cathy of Estes Park, Colo., 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.